When it comes to how young learners do in their GCSEs, new data shows Warwickshire as a whole is an above-average county.

Preliminary performance figures for state-funded secondary schools over the most recent, 2024/25 school year have just been released - meaning the year’s highest achieving schools can now be named. The statistics look a little different than usual this year, with the default measure used to sort schools switching to Attainment 8 scores - a purely performance-based figure derived from learners’ results in up to eight GCSE subjects. It is temporarily standing in for the usual improvement-based Progress 8 scores, which couldn’t be calculated this year due to the pandemic disruptions this cohort faced back in primary school.

To help local families make sense of the new numbers, we’ve created a league table of the best-performing schools across the Warwickshire County Council area that boasted the best performances this year, using our own metric.

Attainment 8 scores go up to 90 and loosely align with GCSE 9-1 number grades, with the national average being 45.9 this year - somewhere between the standard and strong passing grades of 4 to 5. With Warwickshire’s average being a little higher at 47.9, we’ve limited our list to schools which surpassed this.

While selective grammar schools naturally stood out, a lot of comprehensive schools will be celebrating their success too. Where two schools have the same score, they have been ordered alphabetically.

But grades aren’t everything, so we’ve also made sure each school included had a positive mark in its latest Ofsted inspection. These are changing in a few weeks’ time, but for now, we’ve only included schools with either a ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ overall grade before last September, or positive ratings across all categories if they’ve been inspected since.

Here are the 14 Warwickshire schools that made the cut:

1 . King Edward VI School Also ranking amongst the highest-achieving schools in all of England, this is a selective boys’ secondary academy in Stratford-upon-Avon. It was most recently rated ‘outstanding’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2024/25 school year, it had a phenomenal Attainment 8 score of 83.1 – compared to a local average of 47.9 and a national average of 45.9. | Google

2 . Stratford Girls' Grammar School This is a selective girls’ secondary academy in Stratford-upon-Avon, most recently rated ‘good’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2024/25 school year, it had an Attainment 8 score of 80.5 – compared to a local average of 47.9 and a national average of 45.9. | Google

3 . Lawrence Sheriff School Lawrence Sheriff is a selective boys’ secondary academy in Rugby, most recently rated ‘outstanding’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2024/25 school year, it had an Attainment 8 score of 75 – compared to a local average of 47.9 and a national average of 45.9. | Google

4 . Rugby High School This is a selective girls’ secondary academy in Rugby, most recently rated ‘good’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2024/25 school year, it had an Attainment 8 score of 74.7 – compared to a local average of 47.9 and a national average of 45.9. | Rugby High School/Supplied