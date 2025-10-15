Whether your child is trying for a place at one of Warwickshire’s selective grammar schools or a popular local comprehensive, nothing is guaranteed.

The application deadline for a state secondary school place for next year is now mere weeks away, with them closing on October 31 this year. Although families can still apply after that date, their child may have a lower chance of landing an offer from their preferred school come national offers day - on March 2 next year.

Just like with primary schools, the odds of your child getting into the school you’d most like are generally pretty good. But it’s worth remembering that nationwide, 83.5% of pupils got an offer from their first choice of secondary school for the current 2025/26 school year, meaning that about 3 in every 20 missed out - with Warwickshire in particular having some very competitive options.

With this in mind, we’ve taken a look at the Department of Education’s latest data on schools across the Warwickshire County Council areas, comparing how many parents put each one down as their number one option, with how many first-choice offers each school actually sent out. While many selective grammar schools naturally topped the list, plenty of popular comprehensives were amongst the most oversubscribed as well.

Here were the county’s 17 toughest secondaries to get into this year:

1 . Alcester Grammar School For the 2025/26 academic year, 291 parents put this selective academy in Alcester down as their first choice of secondary school. But just 66 first choice offers were handed out – a success rate of just under 23%. It is worth noting that as a grammar school, pupils also need to meet special criteria or go through a competitive selection process to be offered a place. | Google

2 . King Edward VI School This year, 227 parents put this selective boys’ secondary academy in Stratford-upon-Avon down as their top pick. But just 83 first choice offers were handed out – a success rate of just under 37%. It is worth noting that as a grammar school, pupils also need to meet special criteria or go through a competitive selection process to be offered a place. | Google

3 . Stratford Girls' Grammar School This year, 281 parents put this selective girls’ secondary academy, also in Stratford-upon-Avon, down as their top pick. But just 113 first choice offers were handed out – a success rate of just over 40%. It is worth noting that as a grammar school, pupils also need to meet special criteria or go through a competitive selection process to be offered a place. | Google