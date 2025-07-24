Warwickshire carpentry students nail it

By James Ballantyne
Contributor
Published 24th Jul 2025, 11:58 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2025, 12:04 BST
Patrick Price, Construction Director with students and staff from Moreton Morrell Collegeplaceholder image
Carpentry apprentices from a Warwickshire college have been praised for coming up with a solution for a national housebuilder.

Students from Moreton Morrell College, part of WCG (Warwickshire College Group), near Leamington Spa, have designed and manufactured a frame which can accommodate the signage the housebuilder uses to advertise its’ plots.

Commenting on the project, Patrick Price, Construction Director at Persimmon Homes said: “This idea stemmed from a conversation our Sales Manager had with the College about the signage we use for our Charles Church homes – the Company’s premium home brand. The students came up with a solution and we are very pleased with the end result – so much so we have placed an order for 40 frames.”

John Billings, Head of School for Construction at Moreton Morrell College said: “This was a great example of our students listening and coming up with an idea. This has helped to develop both their problem-solving skills and the practical skills needed to build the product.”

“This is just another example of the great partnership we have built with Persimmon Homes who have for a number of years now, been providing local apprenticeships for our students so that their studies can be supported by practical experience on a live building site.”

