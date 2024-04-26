Warwickshire College Group receives positive Ofsted for residential provision

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

WCG (Warwickshire College Group) has received a “Good” rating from the education watchdog for its residential facilities for 16 to 18-year-old students.

The college group has residential facilities at Royal Leamington Spa College, Pershore College and Moreton Morrell College.

Ofsted’s inspection took place over three days and focused on the residential provision at Moreton Morrell College.

This marks the third successive inspection where the college has received a “Good” rating, with the previous inspection being held in February 2020.

The college group was judged on the experience it provides to young people, how well they are safeguarded and the effectiveness of leaders and managers.

The report praised WCG for how residential students settle into college life quickly and are well prepared to move on to further education or employment.

Staff at the college received a mention for how they build positive relationships with students and parents, with individual development plans which help students to progress and succeed during their time at the college praised.

It also highlighted the services available to students as a key strength, such as welfare services, counselling and health services.

The leadership team and residential managers were also singled out for praise for their commitment to invest in residential facilities, consultation with students and focus on staff training to ensure a high-level of provision.

Safeguarding and wellbeing of students at the college received positive comments, particularly around the safety of students being seen as paramount for staff.

This academic year the college has also introduced a homestay service for under 18 students to be residential but not live on the college site, working with families in the local community to provide accommodation.

Peter Husband, Interim CEO of WCG, said: “This is a great recognition for our residential services.

“We are pleased with the feedback and will be considering recommendations which can see the college take the step up to Outstanding at the next inspection.

“The college group is continually investing to maintain high standards across our residential provision, providing enjoyable, educational and safe experiences for students who stay with us during their studies.”

At the time of the inspection in February, which was carried out using the ‘social care common inspection framework’, there were 35 full-time and part-time students at Moreton Morrell College.

The report only reflects the provision for students aged under 18-years-old - with the college also housing students aged over 18-years-old.