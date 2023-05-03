A new volunteering campaign has been launched to encourage those over 50 to pass on their skills, knowledge and expertise to the next generation.

WCG has created a ‘Your Community Needs You’ initiative to give people the opportunity to give back to their community and inspire young people starting out on their careers.

The campaign has been launched ahead of The Big Help Out, which is inviting people to mark King Charles III’s Coronation by signing up to volunteer on the one-off Bank Holiday on Monday, May 8.

Volunteering opportunities on offer range from becoming a college governor, a mentor to students or an apprenticeship ambassador, to being a guest speaker or sharing expertise with staff to help them develop new skills which they can pass on to learners.

WCG president Louise Bennett is leading from the front as part of the college group's new volunteering campaign.

WCG includes Leamington College, Rugby College, Warwick Trident College, Moreton Morrell College, Evesham New College and Pershore College.

It acted in response to the national trend triggered by covid that saw many people in their 50s and 60s step back from their occupations.

Its campaign aims to give people the chance to continue to use their skills and wisdom.

One of those currently volunteering with WCG is Louise Bennett, who was appointed president of the college group last year.

She was Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce’s chief executive for almost 20 years.

Her role at WCG sees her work in partnership with the board and senior leadership team.

She lives in Worcestershire and also volunteers as deputy lieutenant of the West Midlands.

She said: “As someone who has recently been part of the ‘big resignation’ – choosing to leave employment in my 50s and retire early – I very much value the benefits of volunteering.

“I believe volunteering is good for a person’s mental health and wellbeing.

“I’m incredibly passionate about nurturing and inspiring the next generation and understand how important it is to pass on knowledge to our future entrepreneurs, employees and leaders to help them succeed.

“I would certainly encourage others to contribute and take advantage of one of the many volunteering opportunities available.”

