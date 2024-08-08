Warwickshire counselling foundation degree accredited by professional association for first time

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A foundation degree course which is helping to train and develop psychological counsellors across the Midlands has been accredited by a leading professional association for the first time.

Counselling and Psychotherapy (FdSc) at Warwickshire College and University Centre (WCUC) has been awarded accredited training recognition by the National Counselling and Psychotherapy Society (NCPS).

Graduates from the course will now have fulfilled the training requirements for the Accredited Register of Counsellors.

WCUC is the higher education arm of college group WCG (Warwickshire College Group) and the newly accredited course is delivered at Royal Leamington Spa College in Warwickshire and Pershore College in Worcestershire.

The NCPS is a not-for-profit professional organisation which ensures that all of its registrants are safe, competent and ethical practitioners.

Courses accredited by the NCPS have been through a full assessment and inspection to ensure they meet the standards for training and education set by the professional association.

The accreditation highlights how the training at WCUC strikes a balance of theory and practice, which allows for integration of theoretical knowledge, personal development and practical experience.

Course graduates are recognised as being safe, competent and ethical practitioners who can maintain personal boundaries, use professional supervision and develop skills in ethical decision making.

Once students have completed the course at WCUC, they are able to join the NCPS’ register of practitioners, providing a quality mark highlighting their professional standing and commitment to standards for clients.

Last year 60 students were enrolled in the course across Pershore College and Royal Leamington Spa College.

Gaynor Boileau, HE Subject Leader for Counselling and Psychotherapy at WCUC, said: “This accreditation is recognition of the high standards we set in delivering the course and supporting our students to develop into well-rounded and excellent professionals.

“Having the accredited mark from the National Counselling and Psychotherapy Society is fantastic for our staff and our students, it will enable students to join the professional register after completing their course with us and give them a great foundation to start their careers as counsellors and therapists.

“We are proud to be receiving this accreditation for the first time. We will continue to strive to set the highest standards in order to remain accredited and deliver the best possible outcomes for our learners.”

To find out more about studying Counselling and Psychotherapy (FdSc) at Warwickshire College and University Centre (WCUC) visit www.wcuc.ac.uk