Warwickshire floristry students star at RHS Chelsea Flower Show

Floristry students from Moreton Morrell College starred at the world’s greatest flower show and attracted attention from a string of well-known names.

A group of eight students from the college’s Level 5 Floristry course presented a floristry installation at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

‘Awakening’ featured in the Great Pavilion at the show and reflected the start, middle and end of nature’s journey, and how florists have a role to play at key stages throughout a person’s life.

The installation was created by Catey Burn, Heather Hume, Jen Jones, Anna Leoniak, Renata Petrauskiene, Jane Sked-Connop, Amanda Stagg, and Katie Weekes, with support from floristry tutor Jane Benefield. The students are all currently studying towards a Masters Diploma in Professional Floristry.

Amanda Stagg, Jane Sked-Connop, Katherine Weekes, Catey Burn, Jen Jones and Elizabeth Newcombe

Their installation featured three double willow helices, which were created under mentorship from Warwickshire Willow, which reflected birth, abundance and decay.

During the show, their work received praise from Dame Mary Berry, the Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson and the many other attendees who visited the stand.

Jane Benefield and Katie Weekes were interviewed as part of the BBC’s coverage of RHS Chelsea, with Moreton Morrell College being the only college selected to showcase its work.

The students received sponsorship, donations and support from a range of businesses, organisations and individuals to make the installation possible.

Jane Benefield and Katherine Weekes with a Chelsea Pensioner.

Jane, speaking after the event, said: “It was an absolute privilege to be at the greatest flower show in the world with an amazing team of students. They made Moreton Morrell College proud and it was an incredible event for them to be involved with, organise and to then have on their CV.

“There was a lot of pressure, there were a lot of challenges to overcome, but they did that and delivered a wonderful installation. The whole project was exemplary of the ethos at the college, with everyone pulling together to make it happen.

“We had Level 2 students conditioning over 30 crates of flowers, we had staff helping us to pack up the vans and then even a level 5 lecturer, Elizabeth Newcombe, stepping in at the last minute to drive the Luton van down to London.

“The feedback we had at the show was excellent. We met some famous faces and in general the public were blown away, people told us the installation gave them goosebumps and they were impressed by how beautiful and natural it was.

“I’d like to personally congratulate the students on delivering a fantastic project and thank them for showcasing our college so brilliantly on the biggest floristry stage there is.”

Jane Sked-Connop, one of the florists involved in the installation, added: “We had the most amazing experience exhibiting our floral design at the world-famous RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

“We were privileged to show alongside top-class growers, designers and scions of the botanical industry.

“Our amazing team worked collaboratively with months of planning, weaving, meeting and liaising with sponsors to bring this installation to fruition and we couldn’t be prouder of the result.

“Thank you to the RHS for the opportunity, to everyone who visited the show, to those who made lovely comments and to those at home who supported us.”