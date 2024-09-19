Warwickshire homebuilder highlights mental health awareness with book donation to local school
Houlton St Gabriel’s CofE Academy, which is just one and a half miles away from the homebuilder’s Mulberry Homes at Houlton development, received a bundle of books which tackle sensitive subjects including emotions and grief.
A spokesperson at Houlton St Gabriel’s CofE, said: “We are very grateful to Mulberry Homes for this donation. Children’s mental health is massively important, and these books are a great entry point for our children to speak about their feelings.”
Youth Mental Health Day is aimed to encourage an open dialogue between young people about their mental health and any struggles they may be facing. The awareness day aims to break down the stigma surrounding mental health.
Kerry Jones, Sales and Marketing Director at Mulberry Homes, said: “We are delighted to have supported Houlton St Gabriel’s CofE this Youth Mental Health Day. With our donation, we hope to encourage an open discussion about how children feel and their mental health.”
Established in 2011 and based in Warwickshire, Mulberry Homes is a medium housebuilder that provides quality properties across the wider midlands and southern counties. It specialises in individual and exclusive developments with their own looks and personalities and builds traditional homes with modern layouts.
