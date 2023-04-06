Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Balcony line-up for King Charles’ coronation confirmed - who’s in
2 hours ago WhatsApp is making a major change to voice notes
3 hours ago David Dickinson to ‘quit’ Dickinson’s Real Deal after 16 years
3 hours ago Covid vaccine now offered to young clinically vulnerable children
4 hours ago 12 year-old arrested on suspicion of murder after woman hit by car
4 hours ago Silvio Berlusconi has leukaemia and in intensive care

Warwickshire parents are once again invited to share views on starting school

The School Readiness Health Questionnaire is commissioned by Warwickshire County Council and delivered by Connect for Health

By The Newsroom
Published 6th Apr 2023, 16:39 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 16:39 BST

A questionnaire to gather information from parents about the health and wellbeing of young children starting school in Warwickshire for the first time in September will be launched once again in May.

The School Readiness Health Questionnaire is commissioned by Warwickshire County Council and delivered by Connect for Health.

The survey gathers vital health information about children starting reception in September in Warwickshire schools, via a secure and confidential portal.

Most Popular
The School Readiness Health Questionnaire will be launched once again in May.The School Readiness Health Questionnaire will be launched once again in May.
The School Readiness Health Questionnaire will be launched once again in May.

It is an online questionnaire about health and wellbeing, focusing on improving health inequalities in Warwickshire and improving children’s health outcomes through early interventions.

Connect for Health’s healthy lifestyle coordinator, Jake Pantony, said: “Starting school for the first time can often be a scary and exciting time for children and their parents/carers.

“We will launch the questionnaire on May 22 and encourage all parents and carers to participate. With this data, the Connect for Health school nursing service can be prepared to provide support where needed, from the very start of your child’s journey into education.”

Within the next couple of months, parents and carers who have received confirmation of their child's school placement will receive an email inviting them to complete the questionnaire.

The results of the questionnaires will identify any areas in which these young children may require additional support, advice, or interventions.

Connect for Health then work with the school to provide medical awareness training, such as Buccal Midazolam training for children with epilepsy.

Parents and carers can access the questionnaire for their children by visiting www.compass-uk.org/sr-hq

WarwickshireWarwickshire County CouncilParents