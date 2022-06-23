Warwickshire parents invited to share views on starting school

Connect for Health would like parents who have a child starting school for the first time in September to complete the School Readiness Health Questionnaire on behalf of their child.

Warwickshire parents are being invited to share their views on starting school.

A questionnaire is being put together by Connect for Health, the Warwickshire school nursing service, and the results will be reviewed by a school nurse.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jake Pantony, healthy lifestyle coordinator for Connect for Health, said: "Starting school for the first time is a significant milestone for every child, and often a scary and exciting time for them and their parents/carers.

"Connect for Health want to make sure all children and families have the support they need with their health, wellbeing and development to prepare for this.

"That’s why we’re asking parents to complete the School Readiness Health Questionnaire. This questionnaire helps to identify when families may need support and advice in order to help children meet their full potential as they enter education. A school nurse will review the questionnaire and may be in contact with you."

The questionnaire can be completed online by all parents/carers with a child due to attend a Warwickshire school for the first time in September. It is now open for completion until August.

Further information about the questionnaire and how to complete it can be found here: https://www.compass-uk.org/sr-hq

The following leaflet about the questionnaire is available for families: A5 leaflet – https://cutt.ly/sr-hq-a5leaflet