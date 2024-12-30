Warwickshire primary school applications deadline is less than two weeks away
With less than a month to go, Warwickshire County Council says there are still about 2,000 parents and carers yet to submit their application for a reception place and around 300 that still need to apply for a junior school place.
This deadline of January 15 applies to children born between September 1 2020 and August 31 2021, who must submit their application for a place in a Reception class in September 2025.
The same deadline also applies to children who are currently in Year 2 at an infant school, who want to move to a junior school.
This transfer does not happen automatically, even between schools with the same name.
Applications should be made online at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/primaryplace
School offers will be made on National Offer Day, April 16, in 2025.