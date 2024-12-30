Warwickshire primary school applications deadline is less than two weeks away

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Parents and carers who have children who are due to start in reception or move to a junior school in September 2025 have only until Monday January 15 to apply for their place.

With less than a month to go, Warwickshire County Council says there are still about 2,000 parents and carers yet to submit their application for a reception place and around 300 that still need to apply for a junior school place.

This deadline of January 15 applies to children born between September 1 2020 and August 31 2021, who must submit their application for a place in a Reception class in September 2025.

The same deadline also applies to children who are currently in Year 2 at an infant school, who want to move to a junior school.

This transfer does not happen automatically, even between schools with the same name.

Applications should be made online at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/primaryplace

School offers will be made on National Offer Day, April 16, in 2025.