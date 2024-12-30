Warwickshire primary school applications deadline is less than two weeks away

By Oliver Williams
Published 30th Dec 2024, 13:44 GMT
Parents and carers who have children who are due to start in reception or move to a junior school in September 2025 have only until Monday January 15 to apply for their place.

With less than a month to go, Warwickshire County Council says there are still about 2,000 parents and carers yet to submit their application for a reception place and around 300 that still need to apply for a junior school place.

This deadline of January 15 applies to children born between September 1 2020 and August 31 2021, who must submit their application for a place in a Reception class in September 2025.

Image supplied by Warwickshire County Council.

The same deadline also applies to children who are currently in Year 2 at an infant school, who want to move to a junior school.

This transfer does not happen automatically, even between schools with the same name.

Applications should be made online at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/primaryplace

School offers will be made on National Offer Day, April 16, in 2025.

