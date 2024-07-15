Warwickshire school celebrates academic achievement

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Thursday 4th July, The Avon Valley School and Performing Arts College held its annual awards evening which celebrated the success, and hard work, of over 100 high-achieving students. During the well-attended event, the school’s highest-achieving students were presented with an award recognising their hard work, commitment and academic success. Each of the school’s faculties and subject areas nominated two students from each year group to receive a subject award. The subject areas also selected one student, from any year group, to receive the overall subject award.

In addition, one high achieving student from each of the school’s Houses was selected by their Achievement Leader for an award. The outstanding students of the year were Ryan Owens – Apollo, Freya Lee – Fortune, Jack Arbuthnott – Garrick and Jasmine Bush– Phoenix. Year 10, Apollo House, student Kristof Karolyi was selected by the school’s Headteacher for a special award, and Michael Rooney was chosen to receive the Don O’Neill Award. The Alison Davies Award, a new award for 2024, named after the school’s former headteacher, was awarded to Garrick House’s Evan Williams, for his commitment to the schools values.

The students sat in front of proud parents, carers, and family members, were presented with a medal by co-chair of governors Janet Gilbert and received a certificate from the school’s headteacher Blake Francis.

Former England and GB footballer Darren Harris speaking at Avon Valley School's Awards Evening

For this year’s awards evening, the school invited, Darren Harris, a double Paralympian and England’s most capped and most decorated blind footballer. Darren was diagnosed and treated for cancer of both eyes aged just fifteen months. He made his England blind football debut in 1996, became captain in 2002 and has won 10 World and European medals. He has also represented Great Britain at judo.

Achievement Leader Carole Labreize, who organised the awards evening’ said, “Our awards evening is an event I always enjoy organising. It is a wonderful opportunity for our students to celebrate their achievements in front of their peers and with members of their family. The event is always well attended, and I thank everyone who came along.”

Blake Francis, Headteacher, commented “It was a real privilege to welcome students, parents, and carers to our awards evening. This event is a highlight in the school’s calendar and is a great opportunity to showcase our students’ talents, hard work, and skills. Our guest speaker, Darren Harris, was inspirational, and I hope his message about ‘unblinding your mind’ was taken on board by all those who heard him speak.”