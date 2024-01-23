Register
Warwickshire school pupils get creative in bird box design competition

Students in Warwickshire have been getting creative and have designed bird boxes ready to provide safe nesting spaces for local wildlife.
By Jayni PatelContributor
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 09:38 GMT
As part of Taylor Wimpey’s commitment to sustainability and protecting the planet, the housebuilder challenged pupils at All Saints Church of England Academy to draw their own bird box designs.

Isla Sacker was crowned winner of the competition, and received a £50 Amazon voucher to congratulate her for her creativity.

Andrew Morris, Executive Head Teacher at All Saints Church of England Academy said: ‘We were delighted when Taylor Wimpey approached us to take part in the bird box design challenge. The competition was a fantastic activity to host which allowed our pupils to unleash their creativity!’

Isla Slackers winning designIsla Slackers winning design
Ben Walker, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Midlands said: ‘We would like to thank all pupils at All Saints Church of England Academy for getting involved in our bird box competition - they did a fantastic job! We are always looking for new and innovative ways to involve the local community.’

