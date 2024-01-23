Warwickshire school pupils get creative in bird box design competition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As part of Taylor Wimpey’s commitment to sustainability and protecting the planet, the housebuilder challenged pupils at All Saints Church of England Academy to draw their own bird box designs.

Isla Sacker was crowned winner of the competition, and received a £50 Amazon voucher to congratulate her for her creativity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Morris, Executive Head Teacher at All Saints Church of England Academy said: ‘We were delighted when Taylor Wimpey approached us to take part in the bird box design challenge. The competition was a fantastic activity to host which allowed our pupils to unleash their creativity!’

Isla Slackers winning design