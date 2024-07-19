Warwickshire schools win major prizes at Design & Make competition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two Warwickshire schools came top of the class at a major competition designed to get more young people involved in manufacturing.

Lawrence Sheriff High School and Southam College took on 13 other schools at the Design & Make Challenge at the University of Warwick’s Innovation District, securing the Efficiency and Manufacturing Awards respectively.

Organising by the Manufacturing Assembly Network (MAN), the winning teams used a box of simple materials to build a device that could securely lift a 23kg metal block with nothing more than a pulley system

The students designed, tested and built their solution, working closely with apprentices from the eight MAN companies and graduate engineers from WMG’s SME Group.

(l-r) James Dawson, Ollie Macvarish, Lola Holden and Edward Taylor, with Mr Paul Ray and Mrs Emma Ho

“What a fantastic way to celebrate the 5th year of the Design & Make Challenge, with the biggest turnout of students we’ve ever had - that really shows the appetite to learn more about a possible career in industry,” commented Austin Owens, Managing Director at Grove Design and Co-Chair of the Manufacturing Assembly Network.

“The competition is all about inspiring young people to get hands-on with design and engineering skills, working together to come up with a solution that then competes with other schools in terms of efficiency, innovation and design for manufacture.”

He continued: “All of the MAN companies were so impressed with the quality of thinking and the sheer commitment from pupils to see their ideas through – even though it may have taken several iterations to get there. That’s what our sector is all about and I’m sure we’ve seen potential engineers from Southam College and Lawrence Sheriff in the room during this competition.

“We’d love to make it even bigger and are urging other manufacturers, funders and schools to come forward and get involved. Together we can start to bridge the skills gap industry continues to battle against.”

Southam College and Lawrence Sheriff High School each received a 3D Printer as part of their prize package, which was sponsored by 3DPrint UK. These were taken back and will be used to develop additive manufacturing and design skills.

Dr Mark Swift, Director of SME Engagement at WMG, University of Warwick, whose team supported the students on the day, concluded:

“Design & Make connects young people with dynamic manufacturers whilst they are still at school and making future career decisions - this is critical for addressing the UK's engineering skills gap and fostering a culture of innovation.

“Early exposure and practical experience help to inspire the next generation of engineers, equipping them with the necessary skills to ultimately develop new technology and grow our world leading manufacturing sector."

Together, the group employs over 1000 people, operates across twelve factories and exports to more than 35 different countries.

More details on MAN can be found at www.man-group.co.uk or follow MAN Group on LinkedIn.