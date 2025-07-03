Warwickshire specialist school is 'life-changing' for pupils

That was the verdict of Ofsted following their latest visit to Arc School Ansley, which they described as ‘passionate about improving the lives of pupils’.

Staff and pupils at the school, which offers places for young people with an autism spectrum condition diagnosis and associated social, emotional or mental health needs, are now celebrating the results of their latest inspection, which graded it ‘good’ with outstanding features.

There was high praise for the school’s positive impact on the lives of pupils, many of whom had previously experienced negative educational journeys.

Inspectors noted: “For many pupils who come to this school, it is a life-changing experience. Most pupils have previously had negative experiences of education. The care and support staff give pupils when they arrive help them overcome their lack of trust in schools. For many pupils, this transforms their attitudes to learning.”

Pupils and staff from Kedleston Group's Arc School Ansley

The personal development of pupils was found to be ‘outstanding’. Pupils told inspectors about their experience of attending the school, with the report noting: “Pupils speak highly of the excellent support and understanding they receive, which they rightly know is preparing them exceptionally well for their future.”

It is the second reason to celebrate in recent weeks of the school, which has also been shortlisted as a finalist for a prestigious national Tes (Times Educational Supplement) award, dubbed the ‘Oscars of Education’.

Arc School Ansley is a finalist in the Pupil Mental Health Initiative of the Year category at the upcoming Tes Schools Awards which recognise the UK’s best teachers and schools and celebrate the best of education across the country.

Head Teacher Angela Howe said: “We’re thrilled that the achievements of our pupils and our dedicated team have been recognised by Ofsted in this way. We are always so proud of the progress pupils make. To see them approach learning with enthusiasm and real enjoyment is a great pleasure and a privilege.”