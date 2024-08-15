Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Students from across a leading group of colleges in Warwickshire are celebrating A Level, BTEC, City & Guilds Technical, Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI) and T Level results.

WCG (Warwickshire College Group) has seen students receive results at Rugby College, Royal Leamington Spa College, Warwick Trident College and Moreton Morrell College.

Royal Leamington Spa College

Aaron Reynolds, 20 from Lapworth, achieved triple Distinction* in BTEC Level 3 in Games Art and is targeting a career designing characters for video games.

Nicholas Findlay - Rugby College

Aaron completed his course at Royal Leamington Spa College and will be returning to the college to study BA (Hons) Games Art through WCG’s Higher Education arm, Warwickshire College and University Centre (WCUC).

He said: “Honestly, I couldn’t be happier with my results, all of those endless nights of studying and practice that I put in have finally paid off.

“I was originally studying on the art and design course, but a friend set me on the path of games art and it has been so fun. I’ve enjoyed learning everything about games art and the wider industry too.

“I’m looking forward to coming back to WCUC now and to study on the degree course. I’ll be looking to specialise into character art and design characters for games.”

Aaron Reynolds studied at Royal Leamington Spa College

Ishika Doug, aged 19 from Warwick, has achieved triple Distinction in the BTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Health and Social Care at Royal Leamington Spa College.

She said: “I feel like I’ve really grown as a person. I feel like I’m where I’m supposed to be now and I’m definitely on the right career path.

“I really enjoyed work experience on the course. I was able to go to a hospital and gain experience in the maternity department. I’m now going to university in September to study midwifery at King’s College London.”

Bonnie O'Connor-Stewart, aged 18 from Leamington, has achieved triple Distinction* in the BTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Health and Social Care at Royal Leamington Spa College.

Robert Matthews - Warwick Trident College

She said: “I’m very happy with my results and I’m glad that it’s all been worth it.

“I was scared to come to college because it’s all new people, but everyone is in the same boat and the class sizes are small so you get to know everyone.

“I prefer that the course is mostly coursework because I’m not really an exam person, and you get a lot of help from tutors who are very supportive.

“My plan is to go to university to study midwifery which I’m excited about, but also a bit nervous, and I hope to become a midwife one day.”

Eve Underwood - Rugby College

Eleanor Flude, aged 18 from Banbury, achieved Distinction*, Distinction*, Distinction on the BTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Esports at Royal Leamington Spa College, and is the first female student to complete the course.

She said: “I’m happy that all of my hard work paid off and that I’ve stayed dedicated to the course over the last two years.

“I came to one of the open evenings at the college and I fell in love with the course, and since then I’ve found it really fun and had a good time.

“The esports industry is growing when it comes to having female representation in it, and I don’t think anyone should be worried about joining a male-dominated industry as there will always be the need for female role models.

“My next step is going to the University of Northampton in September to continue studying esports for another three years, and after that I hope to get a job within the industry.”

Danny Lamb, aged 18 from Rugby, achieved Distinction*, Distinction*, Distinction in the BTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Esports at Royal Leamington Spa College and was the highest achiever on the course.

Ishika Doug - Royal Leamington Spa College

He said: “Gaming has always been a big passion of mine, so I was interested in studying it academically. It feels rewarding after two years – it’s definitely worthwhile, and if anyone picks the course, they won’t regret it.

“This has given me a lot of transferable skills which I can use, and right now I’m looking into universities and apprenticeships.”

Moreton Morrell College

Mia Williams, aged 24 from Warwick, achieved triple Distinction * in the Level 3 Extended Diploma in Animal Management at Moreton Morrell College.

She said: “I’m really happy with my results and what I’ve achieved. It does make you realise that all of the hard work and effort put in over two years does actually pay off.

“Moreton Morrell is a really cool place to study, and the course was excellent and involved lots of practical work.

“I’ve really enjoyed going back into education as an older student, and all of the tutors were very supportive in helping me juggle work and studying.

“I’ve always loved animals and now I want secure some volunteer work with a local wildlife charity and do something to make a difference.”

Emily Horne, 19 from Banbury, secured triple Distinction* in the Level 3 Extended Diploma in Animal Management at Moreton Morrell College.

She is set to return to the college to study a degree in Veterinary Nursing through WCG’s Higher Education arm, Warwickshire College and University Centre (WCUC).

“I’m really happy, I knew quite a few of my results already but I was waiting on one and that was the one I wasn’t sure how I would do in,” she said.

“I’ve always been a more practical person and wanted to come to a college where I could work with animals, so that’s why I decided to study at Moreton Morrell.

“It has been so fun, I’ve loved working the animals, I’ve got along well with the tutors and we’ve had some great experiences too – things I would never have had the chance to do without the college.

“I’ll be coming back to the college to study the degree in Veterinary Nursing, with the goal of going on to become a full-time veterinary nurse.”

John Sharlot, aged 21 from Southam, achieved Merit, Pass on the BTEC Level 2 Technical Diploma in Agriculture at Moreton Morrell College.

He said: “I’m really happy to pass the course, but really sad to leave my friends and the college behind. I’ve got a lot to thank college for because I’ve secured a work placement in Aberdeenshire running a calf unit in September.

“I like farming, I live on a farm, and it’s something I’ve always wanted to do. My favourite part of the course has been working with the livestock, weighing cows and lambing.”

Rugby College

Level 3 Art and Design student Eve Underwood from Rugby College has achieved a Distinction and set the foundations for a career in fashion.

Eve, 18 from Wolston, has received an unconditional offer from Coventry University to study fashion, but is considering deferring to work in industry for a year.

She said: “I’m well chuffed. I’ve put a lot of effort and work in, so I’m thrilled with the result I’ve got today.

“The college has a great range of art materials, it has offered a lot more to me than if I had gone to sixth form and the course has taught me about a range of skills and practices.

“My final project was challenging but I’m proud of the result. I enjoy sculptural fashion and my final project was based around that.

“I’ve had an unconditional [offer] at Coventry University to study fashion, however I’ve also had a job offer in the fashion industry, so I might defer for a year!”

Nicholas Findlay, aged 19 from Rugby, achieved Distinction on Year 1 of the Level 3 Business Foundation Diploma at Rugby College.

Nicholas has dyslexia and was supported by the college’s Learning Support department throughout his studies.

He said: “I’m very pleased with my achievements and am happy to share my success with my family members, friends, peers, lecturers, mentors and SEN staff which have supported me on this journey.

“The college has provided me with many opportunities and support, such as the SEN team which has supported me with my dyslexia by providing me the necessary resources, information and mentoring, and it has also provided me with financial support for my second year.

“What I’ve enjoyed the most about the course is learning about the theory and concepts it covers, including finance, marketing and research, which I can use in the future.

“I chose to study at WCG in order to gain a better understanding of how to run a business. Now my plan is to continue studying at Rugby College where I will move on to the second year of the course and hopefully secure a placement to gain further skills and experience.”

Warwick Trident College

Kobi Walton, aged 17 from Leamington, passed the Entry Level 3 Motor Vehicle Maintenance course at Warwick Trident College.

He said: “I’m happy that I’ve passed the course – it’s something that I’ve wanted to do since high school and I now want to go on to do this as a career.

“I’ve been offered apprenticeships with Rolls-Royce and Bentley, and I’m hoping to accept the offer from Bentley and get to the point I want to be in life.

“I’d like to thank my tutors for giving me the opportunities they have given me.”

Robert Matthews, aged 19 from Coventry, passed the Level 3 Diploma in Motorsport Vehicle Maintenance and Repair at Warwick Trident College.

He said: “What I liked about studying at the college was that you get treated with a lot of respect, and we did a lot of fun things like use a simulator and go on track days which made learning quite interesting.

“We learnt about everything from engine swaps to custom fabrication, and there’s a lot of support from the tutors. If you like cars, you’ll love the course.”