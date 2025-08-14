Warwickshire students look to the future as A-level results are announced

Credit Warwickshire County Council/Shutterstock

Thousands of Warwickshire students will be facing some important decisions in the coming weeks after A-level results were announced today (Thursday 14 August).

Students who completed A-Level, AS Level or T-Level courses this year at schools, further education colleges, sixth form colleges and training providers will all receive their results on 14 August. The results of vocational qualifications such as BTECs, NVQs, VTQs (vocational technical qualifications), apprenticeships and supported internships will also be received by young people this week.

Full results from individual schools and colleges are still being collated and detailed data about the county’s overall performance will be published by the Department for Education (DfE) in the autumn.

However, initial feedback from schools and colleges indicates that Warwickshire has enjoyed another successful year.

While university beckons for lots of students, other routes are available for those wishing to pursue travel, start work or apprenticeships, or those who might have been hoping for different results and are now considering their options.

Councillor Wayne Briggs, Warwickshire County Council's Cabinet Member for Education, said: “Congratulations to all Warwickshire students receiving their further education results today.

"Your hard work, dedication, and resilience throughout your studies is admirable, and you should be incredibly proud of your achievements. Initial feedback suggests another successful year for our county, and it's fantastic to see so many young people progressing to their next steps.

“Whether you're heading to university, embarking on an apprenticeship, entering the world of work, or exploring other exciting opportunities, remember that there are many valid and fulfilling pathways available.

“For those young people whose results weren't what they hoped for, please know that comprehensive advice and support are readily available through your schools and colleges, as well as through services like Shaw Trust and the National Careers Service.

“In Warwickshire we are committed to helping young people pursue happy, healthy and skilled futures to be the best they can be and I wish them every success for whatever comes next.”

Students can get further advice, guidance and support about their next steps through their schools and colleges. In addition, young people can contact Shaw Trust (previously known as Prospects), Warwickshire County Council's commissioned careers support service for free independent careers advice and support directly by calling 0247 032 1950 or visiting the website: Targeted Information Advice and Guidance - Midlands - Shaw Trust

Information about searching and applying for an apprenticeship can be found here: https://www.findapprenticeship.service.gov.uk/apprenticeshipsearch

Alternatively, The National Careers Service can be contacted to access free information and advice about exam results and what to do next on 0800 100 900 or via the website: https://nationalcareers.service.gov.uk/

For more information about education and learning in Warwickshire visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/education-learning