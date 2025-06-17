For children to master essential academic skills like reading, writing, and arithmetic, taking full advantage of the educational opportunities offered to them is a must.
Part of this is attending school as often as possible, with a recent Department for Education report showing just how much absences can add up - even in the primary school years. It found that pupils who attended school nearly every day in Year 6 were 1.3 times more likely to meet the Government’s expected standards in reading, writing and maths compared to peers who only attended 90-95% of the time. This means missing just 10 days of school cuts their chances by around 25%.
But England’s attendance rates have room for improvement. The Government’s latest absence and attendance figures, covering the full 2023/24 school year, show that the overall absence rate - the percentage of half-days missed for all pupils - sits at 7.1%, still well above pre-pandemic figures. One in five pupils were also ‘persistently absent’, meaning they missed at least 10% of these half-day sessions.
We’ve taken a look at how the more than 200 primary schools across Warwickshire stacked up, when it came to pupils missing class for any reason. Using this data, we’ve then created a league table celebrating the local state-funded primaries (including infant and junior schools) which have kept absences below 4% - a fantastic achievement for any school community.
Here are the 13 which made the grade.