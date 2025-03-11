Wilmcote CofE Primary School pupils collaborate with Mary Arden’s Farm to celebrate Shakespearean heritage

In a celebration of community, heritage and education, pupils from Wilmcote CofE Primary School recently had the special opportunity to participate in the filming of an educational video for Shakespeare Week, the annual, national celebration of William Shakespeare for children, schools and families at Mary Arden’s Farm - the childhood home of Shakespeare’s mother.

The collaboration saw pupils step back in time, immersing themselves in history as they brought iconic characters from Shakespeare’s plays to life. The initiative reflected the school’s commitment to providing engaging, immersive learning experiences that inspire curiosity and creativity.

Working alongside children’s presenters Ben Cajee and Joanna Adeyinka Burford, as well as Shakespeare Week’s very own Will Shakespeare puppet, pupils explored some of the famous characters from Shakespeare’s plays including Titania, Lady Macbeth and Juliet. The learning team at Mary Arden’s Farm provided period-appropriate costumes and accessories, further enriching the experience and ensuring historical authenticity.

Mary Arden’s Farm is a dedicated learning centre offering award-winning educational programmes that bring Shakespeare’s world to life in a fun and interactive way for primary school children. Through this partnership, Wilmcote CofE Primary School continues to celebrate and embrace the region’s rich literary and cultural heritage, whilst giving children enrichment opportunities which broaden and brighten their horizons.

Reflecting on the experience, Anita Twyman, Headteacher at Wilmcote CofE Primary School said:

“This was a fantastic opportunity for our pupils to engage with Shakespeare’s legacy in an exciting and hands-on way, and of course to stand alongside esteemed children’s presenters. The experience not only deepened their appreciation of local history but also helped to build their confidence, creativity, and teamwork. We are proud to collaborate with the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust’s learning team at Mary Arden’s Farm on such an inspiring project and look forward to future opportunities to celebrate our shared heritage.”

Charlotte, aged 10, who was one of the lucky children selected said:

“Before we went I was intrigued about what would happen but when I got there it was amazing and really fun. We got to meet the puppets and the presenters who were really kind.”

Sally Gray, Shakespeare Week Project Manager at the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust said:

‘’Our goal is to make learning about Shakespeare’s life, works, and times both exciting and relevant for today’s generation. We do this through our fabulous Shakespeare Week programme as well as through our primary school educational offer at Mary Arden’s Farm. The unique and authentic setting of Mary Arden’s Farm provides an immersive experience where young children who may not have heard of Shakespeare before, can connect with his story and explore the family home of his mother, Mary.

‘’Throughout the day, we had fun exploring some of the characteristics of Shakespeare’s characters through hands on activities, quizzes and songs and the children had the unique opportunity to perform alongside well-loved children’s presenters. The children left feeling inspired, more confident in engaging with Shakespeare’s works, and equipped with valuable skills, like teamwork and critical thinking skills, that will benefit them throughout their school journey. Now stay tuned for the video, which will air on the Shakespeare Week website on Monday 24 March at 11am to mark the start of Shakespeare Week.’’