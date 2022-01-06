Work on huge £8m science building at Princethorpe College is about to begin

New Science Centre project group with Year 7 Science Club pupils Back row left to right - Alex Darkes, foundation assistant head, Eddie Tolcher, foundation bursar, Nick Henderson, MD Trendgrey Construction, Anthony Pugh, AT Architects, Ed Hester, headmaster, Steve Joyce, Ainsleys & Partners Front row left to right – Year 7 pupils Jasper Nicholls, Noah Cowlishaw, Morgan Stephen, Amy Robinson, Faith Katanda and Chair of Trustees, Liz Griffin

Trustees of the Princethorpe Foundation have today, Thursday 6 January, given the green light for work to commence on Princethorpe College’s new £8m Science Centre.

The Science Centre will feature 10 laboratories and those at the school hope it will transform the campus - allowing other areas to be redeveloped and departments clustered within the main school building.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project is the college’s largest and most ambitious to date, has been five years in the making, undergoing a comprehensive and lengthy design, planning, costing and tendering process.

A front view of the centre.

The contract for the main build has been awarded to Trendgrey Construction Limited, based in nearby Stockton.

Headed up by MD Nick Henderson, who has been with the company for 22 years, Trendgrey is well-known to The Princethorpe Foundation, having completed the Sixth Form Resource Centre at Princethorpe in 2014 The Gables at Crackley Hall in 2016 and the Horton Centre at Crescent School in 2021.

Preparatory work will now begin, before the contractor moves onto site over February Half Term.

The construction is estimated to take 14 months, with the building expected to open its doors for teaching in September 2023.

The rear of the centre.

Liz Griffin, chair of trustees, said: “The trustees are delighted to give approval for work to commence on the Science Centre at Princethorpe.

"This really is a landmark decision in the strategic development of the college and is testament to the strong position the foundation finds itself in today.

"Many congratulations to Trendgrey on being awarded the contract after a very competitive tendering process.

“Our thanks go to all the donors who have contributed so generously to the fundraising for the project, our Science Campaign Board, the Science Working Group, our professional advisors, AT Architects, Ainsleys, Richard Strauss Associates and Couch, Perry and Wilkes, and of course the senior leadership team for all their hard work.”

Headmaster Ed Hester said: “It is fantastic that our vision for the future of Princethorpe will now become a reality.

"This announcement is great news for the Princethorpe community; the Science Centre project brings with it so many exciting campus-wide benefits and these cutting-edge teaching and learning facilities will inspire generations of Princethorpe pupils and staff for years to come.”