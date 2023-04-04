Register
Wow! Science teachers fire the imaginations at Rugby secondary school

There was something special in the air when Avon Valley students took part in a string of events for British Science Week.

By Richard Howarth
Published 4th Apr 2023, 13:06 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 13:06 BST

Some 400 pupils from Years 7 and 8 experienced some spectacular chemistry experiments.

These included making elephant’s toothpaste using hydrogen peroxide, washing-up liquid and potassium iodide; exploding balloons and bottles filled with gases - and showing the students burning magnesium and the effects of dry ice.

In addition, during their science lessons, students looked at how to make gliders, created barometers and explored how we're connected to the oceans.

Science in action at Avon Valley School.Science in action at Avon Valley School.
Teachers also took time to explain how the week’s activities and demonstration linked to industry and scientific careers.

Headteacher Alison Davies said: “I am really grateful to our science department for running these activities as part of British Science Week.

"A real highlight was the chemistry demonstration run by Mrs Spencer-Woodcock and Mr Mushing.

"This was a great opportunity for students to witness a range of experiments they wouldn’t normally get chance to see.”

