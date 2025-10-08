Year 11s Invited to Rugby High School Sixth Form Open Evening

Rugby High School is hosting an Open Evening on Thursday 6th November for students interested in studying in its Sixth Form. The Sixth Form Leadership Team is looking forward to welcoming Year 11 students and their families between 5.30 - 8.30pm, as we are delighted to share the opportunities available for them at RH6.

This will be an informative and enjoyable evening where year 11 students will be able to discover why RH6 offers students so many exciting opportunities, enabling them to thrive in the next stage of their educational journey. Rugby High School students set heights in their hearts and students celebrated outstanding results in 2025; it was one of the best years of grades the school has ever achieved. 39% of grades awarded to students this year were an A* - A grade and students achieved 70% A*-B grades.

In addition to finding out more about the A Level subjects Rugby High School offers, students and their families will be able to talk to teachers, Sixth Form students, the Sixth Form Team and Senior Student Leadership Team to find out how the school inspires students, nurturing a love of learning and helping them find their own voice. Students should register to come to Open Evening via the Rugby High School website: www.rugbyhighschool.co.uk/rh6.