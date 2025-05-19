Young Enterprise County Finals - Campion School Team win Sustainability Award

Meet "Quillistryy," the business brought to life by the students pictured above, who designed and created a unique line of handmade quilled earrings and eco-friendly children's colouring pages.

This entrepreneurial journey was made possible through the Young Enterprise Challenge, where the team had the chance to launch and manage their very own business.

The Young Enterprise Challenge provides an invaluable, real-world learning opportunity, immersing young people in the practicalities of the working world, where students take the reins of setting up and running their own business. They are responsible for every decision, from naming their company and developing their product to overseeing the company's finances.

Through this experience, they honed vital skills, including:

Students pictured with Business Studies Subject Leader, Emily Strutt, centre, and Headteacher Jassa Panesar, far right.

* Boosting confidence, cultivating an enterprising mindset and strengthening employability skills

* Gaining practical work experience, understanding diverse job roles, and mastering teamwork

* Identifying and showcasing the qualities and skills that employers seek

* Developing a clear self-awareness of personal strengths and areas for growth

Congratulations to Janhavi, Daniel, Ashirya, Diya and Rishita for working so hard and doing fantastically at the Young Enterprise County Finals held at Alcester Academy on 30, April 2025.

* Exploring self-employment and entrepreneurship as potential career paths

* Crafting impressive, and relevant content, for applications to further education, training programs and future job opportunities

* Building a valuable professional network of contacts

* Defining and pursuing SMART goals to pave the way for successful futures

Emily Stutt, Head of Business Studies, congratulated the students on their hard work, dedication, creativity, and teamwork. These young enterprise students have truly set a remarkable standard. Their innovative spirit and unwavering commitment have demonstrated that the future of entrepreneurship is in capable hands. Well done to this outstanding group for their impressive accomplishments!'