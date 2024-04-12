Young farmers at Moreton Morrell College to gain valuable hands-on experience

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Agriculture students are preparing to support with the lambing season at the college’s Nethermorton Farm.

It will see students work around the clock to support with the delivery of the lambs and caring for them and the ewes throughout the duration of this period.

It comes ahead of the specialist agricultural college - which is part of college group WCG (Warwickshire College Group) - hosting its annual Lambing and Animals Weekend on Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 April.

Tutor Zak Hamersley and an agriculture student vaccinating a lamb at Nethermorton Farm.

The event will see families invited to meet the newborn lambs as well as the farm’s new flock of 231 ewes, and speak with farm manager Daniel Hale and his team about animal care, lambing and life working on a farm.

It will also see the return of a local farmers’ market, and visitors will be able to tour the college’s Animal Centre, which houses meerkats, raccoon dogs, coatis and more.

Students will be supporting throughout, including those studying WCG’s Level 3 Extended Diploma in Agriculture.

Student Mason Thornton, aged 18 from Coventry, said: “I don’t come from a farming background, but developed in interest in the industry when I began helping on a farm during harvests.

“I was offered a job and completed my Level 2 Diploma in Agriculture at Moreton Morrell before moving onto the Level 3.

“Lambing at the college is an excellent experience. I was involved last year - it’s really hands-on and gives you the opportunity to work in shifts through the night with friends and deal with real-life scenarios.

“It gives you an opportunity to experience things you couldn’t learn in a classroom environment, and build your knowledge in a very practical way.

“Studying at Moreton Morrell is fantastic. The teachers are very helpful and fully understand the challenges facing the industry, which is hugely important as a young farmer.

“I’m also looking forward to the Lambing and Animals weekend as it’s a great opportunity to teach the general public more about farming and the agricultural sector.”

Student Hannah Bradnock, age 16 from Warwick, added: “Lambing will be a fantastic opportunity to gain some first-hand experience and develop my agricultural knowledge even further.

“It will be my first time taking part and I know it’s a really busy time for the farm, so it will be a chance to learn new skills while doing the work.

“I’m also looking forward to supporting at the Lambing and Animals Weekend. The event is a great way to expose members of the public to farming and get them excited about the sector.

“My family used to own a farm when I was younger which has inspired me to move into the industry, and I now work on an arable farm in Kenilworth around my studies which I love.

“My course at Moreton Morrell gives a good balance of theory and hands-on experience, and it’s also helping me understand some of the new technology available and how this can support modern farming.”

Student Ed Grindal, aged 16 from Bulkington, lives on a mixed arable farm and also works on a dairy farm, and is following in the footsteps of his mum and dad who both attended the college.

He said: “It will be my first time taking part in lambing, and I’m really excited to get involved.

“We used to have sheep when I was younger, but we now have beef and combinable crops, so this will be an opportunity to broaden my experience and skillset.

“I have aspirations to become a farm manager one day, so I’m keen to get a broad range of experience which will support my future which I’m getting from my course at Moreton Morrell.”

The Lambing and Animals Weekend will be held on Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 April from 10:30am to 4pm.

Advanced tickets are priced at £7 per adult and £4 per child. Concession rates are priced at £5, with family tickets of two adults and two children available for £18.