Rugby’s young people and their parents are invited to learn about knife crime at a special event in the town on Saturday (May 20).

Visitors can try VR at an ‘inflatable police station’ outside Asda from 11am – 4pm.

Police will teach people about the pressures behind carrying a knife and how predators recruit them into violent drugs gangs.

