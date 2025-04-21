Young poets shine at Coventry and Warwickshire Poetry Slam

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Schools from across the region were once again invited to compete in the annual Coventry and Warwickshire Schools Poetry Slam for students in school years 5 to 8.

All the young poets spent a full day working with Emilie Lauren Jones, who in 2021 was appointed as Coventry’s first Poet Laureate. During their sessions with Emilie, students worked in teams to develop their rhyming, performance skills, and confidence.

They then crafted and rehearsed their own original spoken word poems inspired by the theme of ‘counting’. The topic was interpreted in many wonderful and unique ways, including counting on each other, recalling memories of primary school, considering roles in society, and a particularly moving piece reflecting on lives affected by a tragedy.

The winning teams from each workshop day went on to represent their schools in the grand final. This year’s final featured fourteen talented teams from: Bluecoat School, Clifford Bridge School, Lapworth C of E School, Meadow Park School, Nuneaton Academy, Shipston High School, Stoke Primary School, Stockingford Academy, St. Gregory's Catholic Primary School, and Walsgrave C of E School.

The audience awaits the judge’s decision

Held in a packed Central Hall, the grand final saw the young performers take to the stage in front of an enthusiastic audience of family, friends, teachers, local supporters, and special guests including the Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress of Coventry.

As well as the student performances, the audience enjoyed guest sets from this year’s highly acclaimed judges: poet and illustrator Chris White, performance poet Spoz, and Warwickshire Young Poet Laureate Ananditha Venkatramanan. There were also opportunities to connect with staff from Coventry and Warwickshire Library Services at information stalls throughout the evening. There was also a special piano performance from talented audience member Gideon who entertained everyone while the judges deliberated.

Many audience members commented on the outstanding quality and creativity of the performances. One parent said, “I was absolutely blown away. The power of their words was really inspiring. I can’t believe they’re so young and achieving such quality performances.’

All three judges spoke of the incredibly high standard and said it had been an exceptionally difficult decision to choose the winners. After much deliberation, Stockingford Academy were crowned champions of this year’s Poetry Slam, with St. Gregory’s Catholic Primary School and Lapworth C of E School taking second and third place respectively.

Host Emilie with judges Ananditha Venkatramanan, Spoz and Chris White

The school’s poetry slam format is the brainchild of former Birmingham Poet Laureate, Spoz. The initiative runs across the UK and is organised by Authors Abroad who works with some of the country’s most respected children’s authors, poets, and illustrators to deliver inspiring events and school visits worldwide.

Preparations are already underway for the 2026 Coventry and Warwickshire Schools Poetry Slam. Schools interested in taking part should contact Authors Abroad at [email protected].