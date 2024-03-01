Young superheroes from Bilton help children's air ambulance
and live on Freeview channel 276
Young superheroes at Crescent School in Bilton have helped raise money for a life-saving charity.
Children welcomed Children’s Air Ambulance mascot Blade and presented £1,669 to Anoushka Brown, Youth Development Manager.
Advertisement
Advertisement
They took part in different fundraising activities including a superheroes and everyday heroes non-uniform day and a superhero art competition.
Games and competitions were also enjoyed to help the cause and the school's Parents’ Association, the Friends of Crescent, supported the children’s fundraising too, with a grand prize raffle at their Christmas Bazaar, and donations were also collected at the school’s carol concert.
Emma Clark, teacher and school council lead at Crescent School, said: “The children really engaged with the fundraising for the Children’s Air Ambulance and together with our wider school community they raised an incredible amount.
"It’s so important for our pupils to understand how if we work together, we can help each other.”