Young superheroes from Bilton help children's air ambulance

Crescent School raises £1,669 to help safe young lives
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 1st Mar 2024, 11:19 GMT
Updated 1st Mar 2024, 11:32 GMT
Young superheroes at Crescent School in Bilton have helped raise money for a life-saving charity.

Children welcomed Children’s Air Ambulance mascot Blade and presented £1,669 to Anoushka Brown, Youth Development Manager.

They took part in different fundraising activities including a superheroes and everyday heroes non-uniform day and a superhero art competition.

Ben Christie and Ria Barnard. Back row left to right: Anoushka Brown and Blade from the TCAA, Seren Rougeolle and Everly Kemp.Ben Christie and Ria Barnard. Back row left to right: Anoushka Brown and Blade from the TCAA, Seren Rougeolle and Everly Kemp.
Games and competitions were also enjoyed to help the cause and the school's Parents’ Association, the Friends of Crescent, supported the children’s fundraising too, with a grand prize raffle at their Christmas Bazaar, and donations were also collected at the school’s carol concert.

Emma Clark, teacher and school council lead at Crescent School, said: “The children really engaged with the fundraising for the Children’s Air Ambulance and together with our wider school community they raised an incredible amount.

"It’s so important for our pupils to understand how if we work together, we can help each other.”

