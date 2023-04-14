Register
Youth helps Rugby Police with investigation after bricks lobbed at cars from bridge

"This was an extremely serious incident and we are doing all that we can to make sure those responsible are held to account."

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 14th Apr 2023, 10:48 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 11:01 BST

A Rugby youth is helping police in connection with an incident which saw bricks being lobbed at traffic from a bridge.

The male has been brought in for questioning after the incident at the pedestrian bridge over the A4071 relief road on Thursday, March 2.

Rugby’s beat officers launched an immediate investigation following the incidents, going door-to-door, reviewing CCTV and gathering witness statements.

Picture: Google Maps.Picture: Google Maps.
Picture: Google Maps.

PC Jarratt said: “The investigation is progressing well.

"We are reviewing a lot of evidence and further lines of enquiry are being followed.

“This was an extremely serious incident and we are doing all that we can to make sure those responsible are held to account.”

The investigation continues.

Have you got a story to tell or a picture to share with the Rugby Advertiser? Email [email protected]