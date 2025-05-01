Age UK launches ‘Act Now, Age Better’ campaign to help midlifers stay healthy and independent

By Nicola Costa
Contributor
Published 1st May 2025, 14:50 BST
Updated 1st May 2025, 14:52 BST
New research by Age UK reveals that 67% of adults aged between 50-65 in the West Midlands worry about staying healthy as they age, and 65% worry about losing their independence as they age.

Despite these concerns, 46% of respondents said they don’t do enough, or any physical activity. Many face barriers such as poor health, low confidence, financial challenges, and lack of knowledge, all of which prevent them from becoming more active.

Physical activity is one of the most effective ways to stay healthy as we age, reducing the risk of chronic illnesses such as heart disease, arthritis, diabetes, and some cancers. It also improves strength, mobility, mental wellbeing, and helps people maintain their independence.

We’re calling on adults in their 50s and 60s to start prioritising physical activity as a long-term investment in their health, just as they would prepare financially for retirement. It’s never too late to make meaningful changes. By incorporating regular physical activity into daily routines, small changes now can have a big impact on health and independence in later life.

Act Now, Age Better

Jade Tomlinson, Services Manager at Age UK Coventry and Warwickshire says:

“It’s never too late to start. Small, consistent steps toward moving more can help people stay independent, feel better, and enjoy later life. Let’s make preparing for our health in later life just as normal as preparing financially.”

Visit our website for more information: Act Now, Age Better Campaign

Related topics:Age UKWest MidlandsCoventryWarwickshire
