Another lifesaving defibrillator installed in Rugby in memory of kind-hearted Jamie, who tragically died in January

The newly-installed defibrillator. Photo courtesy of Naomi Issitt.

It was on New Year's Day in Hillmorton when Jamie suffered a cardiac arrest.

His friends performed CPR but with no public defibrillator nearby, and an ambulance taking nearly 20 minutes to arrive, Jamie never regained consciousness.

He died in hospital days later – and he is remembered by many as a kind young man with a big heart.

Since his death his family have been raising funds to have scores of defibrillators installed in accessible places across the town.

And this week the campaign’s second defibrillator was installed at The Steam Turbine on Barnaby Road – opposite McDonald’s on Leicester Road.

Jamie’s mother Naomi Issitt said: "This will be registered on the circuit within a couple of days so that the pin code can be requested when you dial 112 or 999 in an emergency.“Thank you so much Top Marks Electrical for getting this installed so quickly and thank you to Edmundson Electrical for supplying the discounted materials for the installation.“We are so so proud of our precious Jamie and what has been achieved in his memory.

"We now carry on to the third defibrillator. We will never stop.”