Health Secretary Wes Streeting has vowed to divert billions of pounds to GPs in order to “fix the front door” of the NHS.

But it appears that the vast majority of us are already happy with how our local practice operates, according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England.

Almost 700,000 patients in England completed the 2024 survey, which gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP. It reveals the best and worst surgeries in Warwickshire and beyond.

Across the country, the majority of patients described the overall experience as ‘very good’ (37.1%) or ‘fairly good’ (30.2%).

Not everyone is as happy with their local practice though — 9.4% said their overall experience was ‘fairly poor’ and 9.5% described it as ‘very poor’. The survey was carried out between January 2 and March 25.

Here we reveal the GP practices in Warwickshire which were voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients that said they were ‘very good’.

1 . Budbrooke Medical Centre - Budbrooke There were 240 survey forms sent out to patients at Budbrooke Medical Centre in Budbrooke. The response rate was 42%, with 99 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 88% said it was very good and 9% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps

2 . Lapworth Surgery - Kingswood, Solihull There were 243 survey forms sent out to patients at Lapworth Surgery in Kingswood in Solihull. The response rate was 50%, with 121 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 87% said it was very good and 6% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps

3 . The Arrow Surger - Alcester There were 242 survey forms sent out to patients at The Arrow Surger in Alcester. The response rate was 48%, with 115 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 83% said it was very good and 14% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps