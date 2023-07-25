Bilton man left without transport after thieves help themselves to scooter

“It may just be a scooter, but it’s my transport to work”

Justin Coling.

Bilton man Justin Coling has been left without transport after thieves helped themselves to his scooter.

Justin, who has recently been in hospital for an operation, is appealing for the culprit to return his property.

He said: “To the person who has taken my scooter from my car port, please bring it back and no questions will be asked. It may be a scooter to you, but it's my transport to work.”

The scooter was similar to this one.

The black push scooter was taken from outside his house between last Tuesday afternoon and the following morning.

Justin, who is unable to drive, is just out of hospital after another operation on his face.

He was given the push scooter as a present from a friend and used it to and from the bus stop to get to work.

“After my hospital treatment and recovery, I left it in the car port as I always have without any problems,” he added.

“On Tuesday afternoon it was there, the next morning it had gone.”

Justin said he felt angry when he saw it had been taken.

“It made me feel pretty cross with society that someone should take some that doesn't belong to them,” he added.

"I thought perhaps a kid had taken it for a bit of fun or just to get home and may have brought it back.

"I’ve heard nothing yet though and I don’t hold out much hope that I will. “