Brave Braunston mum Abbie takes cold water plunge every day for month in memory of mum who 'lit up every room'

Brave Braunston mum Abbie Richardson has immersed herself in freezing cold water every day for a month to raise money in her mother’s memory.

She has collected more than £2,500 for Cancer Research UK by taking part in March’s Cold Water Challenge.

Abbie, who has four children, said: “My mum, Lorna, passed away when she was 45 and I was 13. Her death had a massive impact on my life and I wanted to do something in her memory.”

Freezing cold shower for Abbie.

To participate in the challenge, fundraisers have to expose themselves to cold water for 30 seconds.

Abbie took it a step further.

"I wanted to challenge myself,” she said.

"So I extended the recommended time and have been taking dips in rivers, the bath, the sea and under hosepipes, with a little help from my amazing children.”

Abbie took part in the cold water challenge every day throughout March.

Abbie paid tribute to her mother, who she said fought a brave battle with cancer.

"My mum was one of the kindest, most caring people you could ever meet,” she said.

"She went through a hell of a lot, but she did not give up. Mum was one of those people you could talk to about anything. She lit up every room she was in. She really was one in a million.”

The challenge has raised more than £2,500 for charity. Abbie’s original target was £250.

Abbie gets a cooling day with a little help from her children.

Abbie would like to thank her four children – Mason, Frankie, Neve and Olivia – along with her friends Sonya, Amelia, Vic, Hollie for helping her face the challenge on her hardest days.

Her children said they were proud of their mum’s efforts.

She said: “I’d also like to thank my friend Sonya and my mum’s sisters – auntie Alison, auntie Elaine and auntie Linda for their ongoing support as my mum isn’t here.

“My children have been my main people who have got me through as if I gave up on the challenge then they would think giving up is OK. My mum never gave up her fight and I wasn’t going to give up mine.”

Taking a dip at Sutton-on-Sea, a location close to Lorna's heart.

There’s still time to donate to Abbie’s challenge. Visit https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/abbies-cold-water-challenge-giving-page-1

*Please follow safety advice before taking part in any water challenge.

Bitterly cold dunk for Abbie...in the name of a good cause.