Brave ladies fall from sky in honour of Rugby woman who has terminal cancer

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tracie Mills (centre) with the four skydivers.

Brave fundraisers finally got to take part in a high-flying stunt to help a Rugby fundraiser’s £100,000 appeal.

Four members of the Arden Angels waited more than two years to take part in their skydive because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kailee Linford, Suzie Umney, Renait Jones and Samantha Slater finally jumped on Sunday.

Falling from the sky to help cancer patients.

Proceeds will be used to help cancer patients in Rugby and Coventry in honour of Tracie Mills, who has raised many thousands to help others.

Tracie has terminal cancer, but is determined to raise as much money as possible through Arden Angels.

Kailee said: "The skydive was an amazing experience and one I will never forget.”

Suzie said it was an experience she will never forget.

So much love for Arden Angels.

She said: “Well done to all the girls; I am so proud of us all. This was for you Tracie Mills.”

Sam said: “I thought about backing out, but letting the Angels down was never an option.

"I am so proud to be part of the Arden Angels, such a wonderful group and helping Tracie get her £100,000 before she dies means the world."

Renait said she was ‘terrified’ before the jump.

She said: "After spending the week before the jump terrified and unsure if I would even get on the plane, I have to say it was the best experience of my life.”

The total stands at £73,239.37.

Tracie said: “Thank you so much to everyone who continues to support and donate to Arden Angels.”