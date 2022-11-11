Brave Rugby mum burned in fire accident faces her fears to help others
A brave Rugby mum who was burned in a fire accident has faced her fears to help others.
Louise Brady took on the ultimate mind-over-matter challenge to raise money for Myton Hospice.
She joined other fundraisers for a firewalk at Warwick Myton Hospice on Sunday.
The stunt tested Louise’s mental strength as she was involved in an accident when she was a teenager.
Louise said: “I was camping with my now husband with a reenactment group camp. I was sat about ten foot from the camp fire when an ember spat out from the fire and set my long dress alight.
“It went up instantly; the flames were so high.”
In a panic, instead of falling to the ground and rolling, Louise tried to tackle the flames with her hands.
She went on: “Nobody else moved that I remember, I think they were in shock. No ambulance could get through, it was pitch black and I had to wait until morning with just a bottle of water and a cloth for comfort on the burns on my thighs.”
A paramedic dressed her burns the following day.
She said taking part in the firewalk last weekend was ‘nerve-wracking’.
"The fire was spitting and I remembered that camp fire spitting out and setting me alight,” said Louise.
"I wasn't going to give up and I am so glad I didn't.”
After stepping confidently across the coals, Louise lined up to do it again and has now raised more than £100 for Myton Hospice.
To give to Louise’s fundraising, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/louise-brady-firewalk?