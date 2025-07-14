Celebrating a transformative year in 2024-25 Impact Report

Health Innovation West Midlands (HIWM) has released its 2024-25 Impact Report, showcasing a landmark year of innovation, collaboration, and measurable improvements across the region’s health and care systems

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report highlights HIWM’s pivotal role in accelerating the adoption of evidence-based innovations that have improved patient outcomes, enhanced NHS productivity, and contributed to economic growth across the West Midlands.

Key achievements include:

Cardiovascular Health Innovation : HIWM supported 11 funding bids, securing £230,000 for a heart failure medication tool at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire, improving clinical decision-making and patient safety.

: HIWM supported 11 funding bids, securing £230,000 for a heart failure medication tool at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire, improving clinical decision-making and patient safety. CVD Prevention Programme : With 98% of Primary Care Networks (PCNs) engaged, the programme has driven significant uptake in lipid management and blood pressure optimisation, particularly in deprived and ethnically diverse communities.

: With 98% of Primary Care Networks (PCNs) engaged, the programme has driven significant uptake in lipid management and blood pressure optimisation, particularly in deprived and ethnically diverse communities. Martha’s Rule Implementation : HIWM led the rollout of this vital patient safety initiative across 20 pilot sites, resulting in 381 calls and measurable improvements in escalation and treatment outcomes.

: HIWM led the rollout of this vital patient safety initiative across 20 pilot sites, resulting in 381 calls and measurable improvements in escalation and treatment outcomes. Digital Transformation in MSK Care : The deployment of Phio Access and Engage tools in the Black Country (Walsall Healthcare Trust and Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals) reduced average wait times from 11.5 to 3.7 weeks and freed up over 1,470 clinical hours.

: The deployment of Phio Access and Engage tools in the Black Country (Walsall Healthcare Trust and Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals) reduced average wait times from 11.5 to 3.7 weeks and freed up over 1,470 clinical hours. Tackling Polypharmacy : Over 100 Structured Medication Reviews were conducted in high-need PCNs, with 100% of pharmacists reporting increased confidence in deprescribing.

: Over 100 Structured Medication Reviews were conducted in high-need PCNs, with 100% of pharmacists reporting increased confidence in deprescribing. Opioid Stewardship : Two ICBs (Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent and Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin) led the way in reducing opioid-related harm, with over 459 people having their risk of opioid-related death halved due to safer prescribing practices.

: Two ICBs (Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent and Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin) led the way in reducing opioid-related harm, with over 459 people having their risk of opioid-related death halved due to safer prescribing practices. Sustainable Healthcare : The launch of the Sustainable Theatres and Anaesthetics Toolkit supports the NHS’s Net Zero ambitions and has already reached over 177 healthcare professionals.

: The launch of the Sustainable Theatres and Anaesthetics Toolkit supports the NHS’s Net Zero ambitions and has already reached over 177 healthcare professionals. Innovator Support: HIWM backed the Upskill Maternity Training Project, a VR- and AI-powered training platform for midwives, now piloting in three hospitals.

Impact Report

Tim Jones, Chief Officer of HIWM, said:

“This year’s report reflects the power of collaboration and innovation in transforming health and care. From digital tools to patient safety programmes, we are proud to support initiatives that deliver real-world impact and improve lives across our communities.”

The report also celebrates the West Midlands’ recognition as one of Europe’s top three regions for innovation and the growing national visibility of the Health Innovation Network.