Eileen Edwards, a trustee of the Friends of Hastings House, receives a cheque from Cllr Anne Prior of Wellesbourne Parish Council, which will primarily help to fund the work of Wendy Walters, pictured right.

Friends of Hastings House will serve the residents of Wellesbourne, Kineton and the surrounding villages.

Eileen Edwards, a trustee of the charity, recently received £5,000 from Cllr Anne Prior of Wellesbourne Parish Council. The grant will primarily help to fund the work of Wendy Walters, a wellbeing navigator, who works with individuals and groups locally who need additional support, particularly the elderly and those who are socially isolated.

Wendy recently helped organise a Holiday at Home event for individuals who are unable to go away on a proper holiday and a Jubilee celebration at Ettington Lodge care home. This event was held on Friday, June 3 and included live music from 1960s-style band Shadowfax. It was attended by more than 80 people from Ettington Lodge and the local community.

Friends of Hastings House will be holding a fundraising event at St Peter’s Church, Wellesbourne, on Saturday, July 16, at 7.30pm.

It is a formal evening, with a variety of bands and choirs booked to perform and the church decorated with bunting and flags. The first half of the evening will last 60 minutes before a 30-minute interval when soft drinks and wine/Prosecco will be served. The second half will also last 60 minutes, building up to a Proms-style finale.