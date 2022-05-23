Four sculptures will be unveiled across the Warwick district to honour those who died as a result of the pandemic

Members of the public are welcome to come along to the four unveiling ceremonies in Kenilworth, Whitnash, Warwick and Leamington

By Phil Hibble
Monday, 23rd May 2022, 11:00 am
Four wisteria sculptures will be unveiled across the Warwick district this week to honour and remember those in our community who died as a result of the pandemic.
The chair and vice-chairman of Warwick District Council along with the Mayors of Kenilworth, Whitnash, Warwick and Leamington will be hosting a short ceremony at the following times and locations:

Tuesday May 24 - 4.30pm Jubilee House, Kenilworth

Wednesday May 25 - 11am Acre Close, Whitnash (civic centre and library car park)

Thursday May 26 - 3.30pm St Nicholas Park, Warwick (close to Banbury Road entrance)

Friday May 27 - 11am Jephson Gardens, Leamington (close to Aviary café/Davis Clock Tower)

A spokesperson for Warwick District Council said: "The councils warmly welcome members of the public who wish to come along to

observe."

