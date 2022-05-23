Four sculptures will be unveiled across the Warwick district to honour those who died as a result of the pandemic

Four wisteria sculptures will be unveiled across the Warwick district this week to honour and remember those in our community who died as a result of the pandemic.

The chair and vice-chairman of Warwick District Council along with the Mayors of Kenilworth, Whitnash, Warwick and Leamington will be hosting a short ceremony at the following times and locations:

Tuesday May 24 - 4.30pm Jubilee House, Kenilworth

Wednesday May 25 - 11am Acre Close, Whitnash (civic centre and library car park)

Thursday May 26 - 3.30pm St Nicholas Park, Warwick (close to Banbury Road entrance)

Friday May 27 - 11am Jephson Gardens, Leamington (close to Aviary café/Davis Clock Tower)

A spokesperson for Warwick District Council said: "The councils warmly welcome members of the public who wish to come along to