Nuneaton town centre church offers Covid-19 testing and vaccinations

Warwickshire County Council says that due to current high case rates, the majority of people receiving positive lateral flow test results can be confident they have Covid-19

A church at the heart of Nuneaton is continuing to play a key role in the fight against Covid-19.

The rules changed last week about Covid testing and isolation - with the key change being that if you get a positive lateral flow test result (LFT) you are required to self-isolate immediately, but no longer need to take a confirmatory PCR test.

The suspension of PCR testing following a positive LFT result is a temporary measure introduced while Covid-19 cases remain high across the UK.

In a new statement, Warwickshire County Council says that due to current high case rates, the majority of people receiving positive lateral flow test results can be confident they have Covid-19. Similar changes were put in place in January 2021 which also saw a high prevalence of cases.

People should continue to report all lateral flow test results at www.gov.uk/report-covid19-resultFor positive results reported, Test and Trace will be in touch so that any close contacts of the positive case can be notified. A person with a positive LFT result will be able to leave self-isolation 7 days after the date of their initial positive test, provided they receive two negative LFT results, 24 hours apart, on days 6 and 7.

Exceptions to the suspension of PCR testing following a positive LFT result include:

- People eligible for the £500 Test and Trace Support Payment (TTSP)

- People who have participated in research or surveillance programmes

- People at risk of becoming seriously ill from COVID-19 who have been identified by the NHS as being potentially eligible for new treatments.

The county council adds that lateral flow testing every 3-4 days remains key to control the spread of the virus. Home lateral flow test kits can be ordered online at www.gov.uk/order-coronavirus-rapid-lateral-flow-tests by calling 119, or collected from local pharmacies with a collection code (which can be accessed at https://test-for-coronavirus.service.gov.uk/collect-lateral-flow-kits or by scanning a QR code in a pharmacy).

A limited supply of LFT kits can also be picked up at over 25 fixed community collect sites around the county, or one box per household can be collected from one of the mobile testing units popping up around Warwickshire. People can find out the nearest sites at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/covidtestingPeople with no Covid symptoms who would prefer to test at a dedicated testing site can visit the United Reformed Church in Nuneaton on weekdays 9.15am-4.45pm and on Saturdays 10.15am-3.45pm. The church, in Chapel Street, is also offering vaccinations and has plenty of capacity - you can walk-in or book an appointment at www.nhs.uk/covidvaccination.

For more information about vaccines, to book appointments or find a walk-in vaccination clinic visit nhs.ukCllr Margaret Bell said: “As cases of Covid-19 remain high across the UK, now is a really important time to do the right thing for Warwickshire by taking regular lateral flow tests and self-isolating when required to minimise the spread of Covid-19 in our communities.

“Alongside regular testing to control the spread, the Covid-19 vaccine offers increased protection against the virus. I urge everyone to keep yourself and those you love safe by getting the 1st, 2nd, and booster Covid-19 vaccines if you are eligible - it’s not too late to get them and it will help everyone to stay as safe as possible this winter.”