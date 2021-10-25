Rugbeians urged to get their Covid booster and flu injections - here's how to book your jabs

Rugbeians who are eligible are being urged to get their Covid booster and flu injections.

The message comes from Rugby’s MP Mark Pawsey, who is backing a national campaign encouraging people to get their jabs to protect themselves and their loved ones this winter.

The colder weather in the winter months increases the chances of transmitting diseases such as Covid or the flu, and experts have warned there could be a significant flu surge and continuing or rising Covid cases.

Rugby’s MP Mark Pawsey gets his booster jab.

So far in Rugby 77,295 people have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, and 71,372 have had their second dose - and local MP Mark Pawsey has supported this effort by volunteering at the Locke House vaccine hub in Rugby.

To build on this success, 2021 will see the UK’s biggest flu vaccination programme ever with 35 million people being eligible for a free flu jab. Some pharmacies have joined forces to encourage people to come forward and get their free flu vaccine and Covid-19 booster jab when eligible. Boots, Lloyds Pharmacy and Asda, who together have 5,000 pharmacies across the UK, along with the UK’s thousands of independent pharmacies, have backed the call for people to get vaccinated for the best possible protection this winter.

In respect of booking jabs for those who have already received two doses of the Covid vaccine, Rugby residents may book their booster jab online through the NHS website (https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination/book-or-manage-a-booster-dose-of-the-coronavirus-covid-19-vaccine/) or will be contacted by their GP six months after their second dose. Everyone who is eligible for a free flu vaccine can book an appointment through their GP surgery or local pharmacy as they have in previous years.

Mr Pawsey said: “Thanks to the incredible work of our NHS and the staff and volunteers at vaccine hubs around Rugby and Bulkington, over 77,000 local residents have had both their Covid jabs.

"This has enabled us to lift restrictions and work towards a return to normal life. To preserve this success and prevent additional pressure on the NHS, it is vital we continue saving lives by building up our protection against both Covid-19 and the winter flu. I would urge everyone who is eligible to go and get their jabs.”