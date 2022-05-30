Video: Watch the moment when a Covid memorial was set alight in front of more than 10,000 people in Warwickshire

This was the spectacular moment that a Covid memorial was set alight in front of more than 10,000 people in Warwickshire.

At sunset on Saturday May 28, Sanctuary – an ornate wooden Covid memorial for the nation – was ceremonially set on fire in what was described as 'a moment of catharsis for the local community of Warwickshire and the entire country'.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A group of seven torchbearers were specially selected to set the structure alight: The Very Reverend John Whitcombe, Dean of Coventry; Becky a local artist and musician who had worked on the build; Colin, a member of the local biker community who visited the project; Matt and Pete, members from the RSC Carpentry workshop who built the frame; and Gary from Derry.

This was the spectacular moment that a Covid memorial was set alight in front of more than 10,000 people in Warwickshire.

The momument was designed by American artist David Best and built together with his crew and more than 500 individuals from local schools and community groups.

Thousands of people visited the monument in the Miners’ Welfare Park in Bedworth during the previous week (May 21-27) and left messages and mementos to those they have lost. Ten thousand more came to watch it burn.

This was the spectacular moment that a Covid memorial was set alight in front of more than 10,000 people in Warwickshire.

Onlookers watch the monument burn