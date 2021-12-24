Warwick Covid-19 vaccination site open to 12-15 year olds

Residents in Warwick and surrounding areas are encouraged to make use of a Covid-19 vaccination centre at Northgate House.

The Warwickshire County Council building is being used by the NHS to provide vaccines for 12 to 15-year-olds who have not had their first dose yet.

One dose of a COVID-19 vaccine gives good protection against young people getting seriously ill and helps stop the spread of the disease.

Shade Agboola, Director of Public Health at Warwickshire County Council, said: “It’s great news that Warwickshire County Council can lend Northgate House to aid in the local and national effort to combat COVID-19 and protect people in Warwickshire. We are doing our utmost to work in collaboration with the NHS to give people the opportunity to receive a vaccine. If you can, please take up the offer of a vaccine and support young people with receiving theirs.”

The vaccination clinic is open every Saturday and Sunday (with exceptions over the Christmas period) and can cater for both pre-booked and walk-in appointments.

First appointments take place at 10am and last appointments at 3.55pm. Please note that if a young person has had a positive COVID-19 test, they need to wait 12 weeks before attending a vaccination clinic. The 12 weeks start from the date they had their PCR test.

Visit https://www.swiftqueue.co.uk to book an appointment.