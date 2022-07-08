‘Wear face masks where you can’ advise health bosses in Warwickshire as Covid hospital cases rise​​​​​​​

Health bosses in Warwickshire are urging people to take precautions and wear masks where you can as the number of people in local hospitals with Covid-19 has increased to more than 200.

Professor Kiran Patel, medical director at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire, said: “As elsewhere in the country, we are unfortunately seeing a rising number of people in hospital with COVID-19. There are currently more than 200 people with COVID-19 in hospitals across Coventry and Warwickshire and that number is rising.

“Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should not come into hospitals, care homes or other healthcare settings to help stop the spread of the virus amongst our patients and staff. Please wear a face covering and remember to wash hands thoroughly and regularly.

Health bosses in Warwickshire are advising people to wear face masks where they can

“If you can test, then please test and avoid contact with others if you are positive. If you are unwell please use NHS 111 online or call NHS 111 for children under five years old. You can also contact your GP practice.”

Here are the things health bosses recommend people do:

Get vaccinated. Let fresh air in if meeting others indoors. Practise good hygiene: wash your hands, cover your coughs and sneezes, clean your surroundings frequently. Wear a face covering or a face mask: Face coverings can help reduce the chance of you spreading infection to others, especially in crowded and enclosed spaces, and may protect you from becoming infected yourself. If you are in a clinical setting you will be asked to wear a mask in order to protect those around you.