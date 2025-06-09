Coventry-based healthcare professional wins national training award to recognise contributions to diabetes care

Adele Linthwaite

Adele Linthwaite, a senior healthcare professional working for University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust, has become the first recipient of Spirit Health’s new Training Excellence Award, which celebrates dedication to improving diabetes care through education and training.

Adele was recognised for her initiative and leadership in arranging for her team to participate in Spirit Health’s training sessions, ensuring a wide range of staff gained crucial knowledge to support people living with diabetes.

Adele said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be recognised with the first Training Excellence Award. It was a lovely surprise and a real honour.”

A total of 125 healthcare professionals took part in a series of online sessions and drop-in workshops organised by Spirit Health earlier this year, including staff from community teams, wound care, palliative care, night services and agency staff.

Training focused on the CareSens Dual blood glucose and ketone meter and CareSens S Fit blood glucose meter and as a result people living with diabetes in the region are now being transitioned to these devices, with tailored support to aid self-management.

Leicester based Spirit Health provides a wide range of educational services for healthcare professionals and individuals living with long-term conditions. The launch of this award coincides with the rollout of Spirit’s Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM) training and includes access to EMPOWER – an award winning diabetes education programme.

Selma Abed, Head of Medicines Optimisation at Spirit Health, added: “We are delighted to present Adele with the very first Spirit Health Training Excellence Award. Adele’s personal engagement, insightful questions and commitment to improving patient care outcomes on a broad scale have already led to individuals across the region transitioning to new devices with tailored support.

This will now become an annual award, recognising exceptional individuals who share Spirit Health’s commitment to empowering people to take control of their health.”