Cycling column: What inspired you to get on your bike?

Simon Storey, Bicycle Mayor for the Warwick District.

Simon Storey has been named as the first Bicycle Mayor for the Warwick District. As part of a regular column, he writes about cycling issues in our area. In this week’s Bicycle Mayor column, he is askign the question: What inspired you to get on your bike?

Riding a bicycle can mean many different things to many different people, and part of my role as Bicycle Mayor of Warwick District is to encourage, enable and empower more people to cycle.

Since my last article a lot has happened, We’ve got a new government who seem to be invested in active travel and are making encouraging announcements regarding funding (although I would have liked to have seen more, but I am conscious we are in a time of belt tightening). We had an Olympic and Paralympic Games, various works have started across the district on upgrading pavements to shared use paths and Paddy McGuiness has cycled from Wrexham to Glasgow, on a Raleigh Chopper, raising over £9 million for Children In Need.

So as all of these things are inspirational in their own way, I wanted to know what has inspired you over the recent months, and what has it inspired you to do?

Did the Olympic world record breaking GB female team sprint of Katy Marchant, Sophie Capewell and Emma Finucane who broke the world record three times inspire you to go to the velodrome? Did Dame Sarah Storey (no relation!) winning her 19th Paralympic gold medal inspire you to get back on a bike in your 40’s or 50’s? Has Sir Mark Cavendish, winning his 35th stage win in the Tour De France, beating the great Eddie Merckx, becoming the rider with most stage wins in the prestigious race inspired you to take up cycling as a sport or has watching Paddy McGuiness take on the epic cycle challenge for children In Need inspired you to take on your own cycle challenge and raise money for a charity close to your heart?

The common bicycle has the power to do so much for us, it gives children (and adults) who learn to ride a sense of achievement and a new found independence, it is a form of transport for many, giving a much need boost to physical and mental health, as well as taking cars off the road which reduces pollution and helps to improve air quality, it can also be a sport for those looking for a bit of competition either against themselves or against others.

As we approach winter, be inspired to still ride your bike, make sure the bike is set up for the colder months, tyres in good condition and inflated to the correct pressure, chain lubricated and bike winter ready. Wear layers, a buff and a warm pair of gloves and make sure you have a good set of lights that are fully charged or have spare batteries.

The network of cycle paths is growing and is all part of the LCWIP (Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan) and although there are many drivers that take to social media to have a moan about the ‘traffic chaos’ the road works are causing, I’d like to remind them that not all these roadworks are for cycle paths, some are to restructure junctions and roundabouts to accommodate the higher volumes of vehicles using our road network (which historically has never worked because more space on the road, just invites more drivers to fill it!), therefore, they are the traffic chaos!

So get out there, ride your bikes, whether it is for transport, for fun or to keep fit, wrap up warm and know that by just being outside you could be inspiring someone else to get on their bike and do the same.

I’d love to know what has inspired you and what you are doing, so comment below or email me at [email protected] and as always, if you have any cycling related issues, let me know and I will do my best to assist how I can.