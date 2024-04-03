Domiciliary care business expands within Nuneaton innovation centre after growth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Barbara Akoachere established B24 Healthcare Solutions after the experience of caring for her sister-in-law, Anke Akoachere, who was diagnosed with cancer.

She moved from Reading to Nuneaton to help her brother look after his three children following Anke’s death, and with the vision of creating a leading domiciliary care provider within adult social care to supply experienced staff to provide high-quality care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She began with one client in Whitestone in 2022, and after gaining her first contract with Warwickshire County Council to provide packages of care, usually when people have been discharged from hospital, within a year she had found a permanent office setting at Eliot Park Innovation Centre in Barling Way, Nuneaton.

From left: Barbara Akoachere, Luke Pulford, and Tina Silk-Neilsen

B24 Healthcare Solutions now has 65 staff and has moved to larger premises within Eliot Park Innovation Centre to continue its year-on-year growth.

Barbara said she wanted the business to become known for its bespoke care throughout Warwickshire and Leicestershire.

“When I was helping to care for Anke, the district nurses would often say I had done their job for them and to a high standard,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I wanted to bridge the gap between hospitals and the community to provide personal home care services focused on quality and providing the best possible training for my staff.

“I was given my first contract by Warwickshire County Council in August 2022 which involved eight people and they continued sending me more people to look after.

“I knew I needed to present B24 with a professional outlook to our providers, service users and staff, and after looking at various premises, I chose Eliot Park Innovation Centre to aid our expansion plans and we moved in last January.”

Tina Silk-Neilsen, who joined the team in July 2023 as Registered Manager, said her and Barbara had a passion for providing great care to people who were often frail and elderly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “We have had amazing growth over the last seven months, and have doubled the number of individuals we are caring for which is now more than 80 people.

“We soon realised we had outgrown our office space and after speaking with the team at Eliot Park, we started on our next chapter by securing a larger office space to meet our growth and needs.

“We have many visitors including Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors and commissioners from local authorities that we work with, and all have said how lovely the building is and how well Eliot Park caters for its clients.

“We have further aspirations of growing into an even bigger office to take on more staff and have the training space for our staff.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Martin Watson, Portfolio Holder for Economy at Warwickshire County Council, said it was brilliant to have played a part in B24 Healthcare Solutions’ continued growth.

“The business centres owned and managed by Warwickshire County Council are often a platform for start-ups and micro businesses to move from their home or garden shed into a more business orientated location,” he said.

“We have the space for businesses to start in a small unit and then move to a larger unit as they expand – just like B24 Healthcare Solutions.

“That’s exactly what Barbara, Tina and the rest of the team have achieved at Eliot Park Innovation Centre and it is fantastic that we are part of their future growth plans.”