Dream honeymoon turns into nightmare after Rugby bride's shocking accident lands her in hospital

Newlyweds Darren and Ginny Thacker.

A dream honeymoon turned into a nightmare for Rugby newlyweds Ginny and Darren Thacker.

The bride was left more than blushing after an electric shock from a light switch in her hotel room left her hospitalised.

They were enjoying a belated honeymoon in Turkey after tying the knot last year.

Ginny Thacker.

“I could’ve died,” said Ginny, who works in Northampton.

"I’m still really traumatised by what happened but don’t feel I’m getting far with Jet2holidays.”

Ginny was taken to hospital by ambulance after the electric shock at the Royal Palace Hotel.

"Darren and I were just relaxing and about to read our books. I turned the reading light on, but there was no switch, just an open 'live' hole and I had 240 volts curse through my body. It ejected me from the bed and the ring on my finger flew across the room.

The light was exposed.

She went on: "The pain was excruciating, and it took me a few seconds to recover and realise what had happened. I then had pain in my thumb and arm.”

Ginny said her heart was racing and she was suffering from palpitations.

Tests were carried out on the patient, who said she had an anxious stay in hospital with her husband.

“Each time I got up to go to the toilet I felt nauseas,” said Ginny.

"They gave me a different drip to take the sickness away. I think this was sheer shock and worry. I felt extremely anxious.”

After the couple returned back to their Rugby home, Ginny went straight to her GP where more tests were carried out along. She also had a heart monitor fitted.

“I don’t feel I’m being taken seriously by Jet2,” she added.

“They have a duty of care to ensure that this does not happen to anyone else. I dread to think what would’ve happened if this had been a child. I have not been sleeping well since as it has really scared me.”

She said their honeymoon was “ruined” by the experience.

A spokesperson for Jet2holidays, said: “We are sorry to hear that Mrs Thacker has been unwell. The health and safety of our customers will always remain our number one priority and following a thorough investigation, including an analysis of the electrics of the room, we can confirm that we have found no evidence to suggest that the light switch malfunctioned.”