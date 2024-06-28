Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The outbreak is believed to have been caused by lettuce 🥬

E.coli outbreak in the UK linked to death of one person

There are currently 275 cases according to UKHSA

The E.coli outbreak is believed to be caused by lettuce from supermarket sandwiches, salads and wraps

We’ve outlined six E.coli signs and symptoms that you shouldn’t ignore

An E.coli outbreak in the UK has been linked to the death of one person, with the UK Health Standards Agency (UKHSA), confirming 275 cases so far.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The outbreak is believed to have been caused by lettuce from supermarket sandwiches, salads and wraps, with the Food Standards Agency issuing urgent recalls for affected items earlier in June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A person in the UK has died in an E.coli outbreak. (Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images) | Getty Images

E.coli can pose an increased risk to young children, the elderly or those with weakened immune systems. We’ve outlined six E.coli symptoms you can’t ignore and when to seek medical help.

What is E.coli?

E.coli, which is short for Escherichia coli, are bacteria that are found in many places including the environment, foods, water, and the lower intestines of people and animals.

Most E.coli do not cause harm and are a healthy part of our intestine tract, helping to digest food and protect us from germs. However, some strains of E.coli can make people sick causing diarrhoea, urinary tract infections, pneumonia or even sepsis.

People get infected when they ingest E.coli either through food, water or contact with infected animals or people. Infections can become serious, especially if you are infected with the Shiga toxin-producing E.coli (STEC) strain, which can result in severe food poisoning. Those who are at an increased risk according to the Center for Disease Control (CDC) include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children younger than 5

Adults 65 and older

People with weakened immune systems

International travellers

How many E.coli cases are there in the UK?

As of June 27, there are 275 confirmed E.coli cases in the UK, with currently all seeing an onset of symptoms before June 4. Based on information from 249 cases, 49% of those infected were admitted to hospital.

E.coli cases in the UK:

England - 182

Scotland - 58

Wales - 31

Northern Ireland - 4 (evidence suggests infection was picked up in England)

What are the signs and symptoms of E.coli?

E.coli symptoms usually include diarrhoea, stomach cramps and occasionally a fever, with about half of people experiencing bloody diarrhoea according to NHS Inform. Symptoms tend to develop three to four days after infection, but can start any time between one and 14 days after you have been infected.

Amy Douglas, Incident Director at UKHSA, has outlined some of the key symptoms of a STEC E.coli infection to look out for following the recent outbreak.

Douglas said: “Symptoms of infections with STEC include severe and sometimes bloody diarrhoea, stomach cramps, vomiting and fever. While diarrhoea and vomiting can have a range of causes, there are simple steps you can take to reduce your risk and the risk of infecting others.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You are advised to seek medical advice for an E.coli infection if:

it’s particularly frequent or severe

it lasts for more than 7 days

experience a severe or continuous stomach ache

experience weight loss

you have passed a large amount of very watery diarrhoea

you have signs of dehydration – including drowsiness, peeing less than usual, and feeling lightheaded or dizzy

What caused the E.coli outbreak?

Lettuce from supermarket sandwiches, salads and wraps are believed to be the cause of the E.coli outbreak. These products have now been recalled by the Food Standards Agency.

Darren Whitby, Head of Incidents at the FSA explained: “Earlier this month, we confirmed that several sandwich manufacturers had taken precautionary action to withdraw and recall various sandwiches, wraps, subs and rolls after food chain and epidemiological links enabled us to narrow down a wide range of foods to a type of lettuce used in sandwich products as the likely cause of the outbreak.”

How can I prevent getting infected with E.coli?

There are ways you can reduce your risk of getting an E.coli infection including:

regularly washing your hands with soap and warm water

washing your hands after contact with an infected person, their clothes or bedding

always wash your hands after using the bathroom, changing babies’ nappies and before preparing, serving or eating food

if you are infected avoid preparing food until 48 hours after your symptoms have cleared

wash infected clothing and bedding separately and at the highest washing machine temperature

clean surfaces throughout your home including door handles, toilet seats, taps and surfaces with hot water and detergent