Published 6th Jun 2023, 16:57 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 16:57 BST

Emergency services have confirmed the woman involved in an incident on the M6 yesterday (Monday) has died.

They were called to the female, who has not been identified, following 999 calls about ‘concern for welfare’ of a person.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, a BASICS doctor and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews found a female patient in a critical condition.

The woman sadly died.

" Ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support but sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, the woman could not be saved and she was confirmed dead at the scene.

A spokesman for Warwickshire Police said: “Police were called to the M6 close to J2 yesterday (Monday) around 1.30pm after concerns were raised for the welfare of a woman.

“Officers and emergency services attended and a woman in her 50s was sadly pronounced deceased.”

