Five parks in Rugby retain prestigious Green Flag Awards

Five parks in Rugby parks have retained prestigious Green Flag Awards.

Caldecott Park, Newbold's Centenary Park and Millennium Green have all retained Green Flag Awards, while New Bilton's Jubilee Recreation Ground and the 'pocket park' at Gladstone Green held on to Green Flag Community Awards.

Green Flag, the international benchmark for quality parks and open spaces, works to raise standards in parks and green spaces around the world, promoting well-managed and well-maintained parks with excellent facilities.

Green Flag judges assess each park put forward for an award against ten strict criteria, including horticultural standards, sustainability, cleanliness and community involvement.

Currently, 2,250 parks in the UK have Green Flag Awards.

Caldecott Park has now retained its Green Flag status for an 18th year, while Centenary Park has made it a perfect ten awards on the trot.

Millennium Green has now secured Green Flag status for nine years in a row, while Gladstone Green retained its Green Flag Community Award for a ninth year, with Jubilee Recreation Ground keeping its community award for a fourth year.

Green Flag Community Awards recognise parks and green spaces which play a pivotal part in bringing communities together.

Both community awards were reward for the hard work of New Bilton Community Association, which has worked in partnership with the council to develop Gladstone Green and Jubilee Recreation Ground.

The pollinator-friendly partnership has borne fruit, with volunteers and residents supporting a community orchard and community growing projects, which harvest a variety of fruit, vegetables and herbs throughout the year, supporting biodiversity.

Sheela Hammond, chair of New Bilton Community Association, said: "We're proud to have been awarded our Green Flags as we have invested volunteer time, effort and money in our community projects in New Bilton.

"Every year is a school year as far as learning to plant with the rhythms of unseasonal changes - all challenging and fun - and we're still learning, still experimenting and still planting."

Cllr Maggie O'Rourke, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for partnerships and wellbeing, praised the hard work and dedication of the council's teams, volunteers and residents who all played a part in another year of Green Flag success.

Cllr Neil Sandison, Rugby Borough Council's Liberal Democrat group spokesperson for partnerships and wellbeing, said: "We're seeing an increase in community-led involvement in our local parks and open spaces, and the Green Flag Awards give our council teams and volunteers a goal to aspire to."